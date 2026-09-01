Pakistan takes over chairmanship of SCO for 2026-2027

The handover was announced by Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev at a press conference for local and international media.

“Today, the chairmanship of the SCO passes to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. We congratulate our Pakistani colleagues and wish them a successful and productive chairmanship,” said Kulubaev.

He added that Kyrgyzstan is ready to provide the necessary support, ensure continuity and work with other SCO member states to implement the decisions adopted at the Bishkek summit.

SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev said Pakistan has chosen “Turning Vision into Action: Connectivity, Innovation and Shared Prosperity” as the theme of its chairmanship.

He also announced that Lahore has been designated the SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital for 2026-2027.

“Pakistan will present its chairmanship program in the near future. We will contribute to ensuring that it is carried out at the same high level as Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship,” Yermekbayev said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had attended the session of the Council of the Heads of State of the SCO member states.