An air strike by Pakistani forces affected a drug treatment facility in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, resulting in reported casualties, according to local authorities and forensic sources.

Officials at Kabul’s forensic department said a number of victims were seriously injured, complicating identification. Estimates of the number of those killed vary, and figures have not been independently verified.

The facility, known as the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, was reportedly treating around 2,000 people at the time. Afghan health officials stated that there were no military sites located near the center.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan called for an investigation into the incident and urged all sides to avoid further escalation and to ensure the protection of civilians.

Pakistan said its recent operations targeted what it described as militant-related infrastructure, emphasizing that actions were carried out with precision. It rejected claims that civilian facilities were intentionally targeted.

Residents reported hearing explosions in Kabul on Monday evening, followed by aircraft activity. Emergency teams continued working at the site as families sought information about relatives.

The incident comes amid renewed tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pakistan has raised concerns about cross-border security, while Afghan authorities have denied hosting militant groups.

The area where the strike occurred had previously been used as a U.S. military base and was later converted into a rehabilitation center following 2021.

Recent weeks have seen continued incidents along the border despite earlier ceasefire efforts. The United Nations has reported casualties linked to these developments.

China has called for restraint and dialogue, noting recent contacts with both sides and encouraging efforts to reduce tensions.

Earlier, Qazinform reported on the violent protests across Pakistan following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.