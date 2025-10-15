Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to ceasefire after border clashes

The clashes began on October 11-12, when fighting between Taliban forces and Pakistani security personnel resulted in several casualties and the closure of key border crossings. Pakistani air strikes were reported in Kandahar province, and explosions were heard in Kabul, though their cause has not been confirmed.

The violence has forced civilians on both sides to leave their homes. Residents in Spin Boldak, Kandahar province, said military helicopters struck a market, damaging homes and vehicles. Reportedly, 12 civilians were killed and around 100 wounded in the area.

The border clashes occurred just days after Pakistan carried out drone strikes in central Kabul and air strikes in eastern Afghanistan. Islamabad claimed the Taliban authorities shelter the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which it considers an extremist group, while the Taliban government has rejected these allegations.

Border closures have affected local trade and raised prices, according to residents. Sporadic clashes along the 2,600-kilometer border have occurred since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, but analysts note that the intensity of the recent fighting represents a significant escalation.

