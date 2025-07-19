Pacific nations urge trade measures to address climate change challenges

In a joint statement after meeting in Fiji, the trade ministers of the forum stressed the importance of regional solidarity in the face of global trade uncertainty.

"We reaffirm the importance of genuine and enduring partnerships with all global partners and reiterate our openness to constructive dialogue aimed at shaping a sustainable and inclusive future for the Pacific region," it said.



Pacific island nations are under serious threat from rising sea levels, with some regions expected to see a sharp rise in high-tide flooding by the 2050s.

They urged World Trade Organization (WTO) members to acknowledge the role of trade in addressing environment and climate change challenges, which particularly impact their region.

Reaffirming their commitment to an open, rules-based trading system, the ministers urged all partners to engage in constructive, respectful dialogue to build a sustainable and inclusive future for the Pacific.

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump's announcement of new higher tariffs on countries across the world, disrupting markets and the existing trade order.

As reported earlier, the UN report sounds alarm on climate health risks for world's aging population.