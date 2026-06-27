PACE commends Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum as milestone in governance reform

“We, the undersigned, declare the following:

We commend the outcome of the constitutional referendum held on 15 March 2026 in the Republic of Kazakhstan as an important stage in the institutional transformation of the State and the modernisation of its system of public governance.

We welcome the stated objectives of the reforms, which include a transition towards a more balanced model of governance, the strengthening of accountability mechanisms, the expansion of citizens’ access to constitutional justice, as well as the reinforcement of human rights guarantees,” the PACE’s statement reads.