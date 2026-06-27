PACE commends Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum as milestone in governance reform
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has commended the outcome of the March 15 constitutional referendum held in Kazakhstan ‘as an important stage in the institutional transformation of the State and the modernisation of its system of public governance’, Qazinform News Agency reports.
“We, the undersigned, declare the following:
We commend the outcome of the constitutional referendum held on 15 March 2026 in the Republic of Kazakhstan as an important stage in the institutional transformation of the State and the modernisation of its system of public governance.
We welcome the stated objectives of the reforms, which include a transition towards a more balanced model of governance, the strengthening of accountability mechanisms, the expansion of citizens’ access to constitutional justice, as well as the reinforcement of human rights guarantees,” the PACE’s statement reads.
The statement also praised the ongoing constructive dialogue between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Council of Europe within existing frameworks of co-operation, aimed at exchanging experiences in the fields of constitutional development, rule of law, and protection of human rights.
The undersigned expressed their readiness to support efforts aimed at further strengthening the principles of rule of law and democratic governance in Kazakhstan as a reliable partner in the Eurasian region.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had been granted an observer status at the Council of Europe Convention 108 Committee.