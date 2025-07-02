P Diddy avoids life sentence, awaits sentencing on two charges

According to the verdict delivered on July 2, a federal jury found Combs not guilty of two counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering conspiracy, which could have carried a life sentence. However, he was convicted on two lesser counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act. Each of these carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

The conviction relates to the transportation of Casandra “Cassie” Ventura Fine and another former partner referred to as “Jane”, who testified that Combs arranged interstate travel for drug-fueled encounters involving coercion and group activity. Both women also alleged physical abuse and manipulation during their relationships with Combs.

“Mr. Combs has been given his life back by this jury,” said defense attorney Marc Agnifilo in court. He emphasized that his client had been acquitted of the most serious charges.

Debate is currently underway over whether Combs can be released on bail while awaiting sentencing. His legal team has proposed a $1 million bail offer, though sentencing may take several months. Agnifilo added that, given the reduced charges, Combs had no reason to violate any conditions of release.

The federal case against Combs started in September with an indictment that followed federal raids conducted by Homeland Security Investigations in March at his residences in Los Angeles and Miami. The indictment included charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, transportation for prostitution, and alleging a long-standing pattern of abusive behavior. The seven-week trial began in May and featured testimony from 34 witnesses, including former employees, ex-partners, and law enforcement officials.