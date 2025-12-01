Ozon, Wildberries to build centers, boost Kazakhstan's e-commerce

The total area of the future centers in Astana and Almaty is expected to be 291,000 square meters, announced by Ansar Orazaliyev, Director of the Department for Domestic Trade Development at the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration.

According to Orazaliyev, the National Standard for fulfillment centers was approved on November 4, 2025, and will come into effect on January 1, 2026.

"The standard covers not only storage but also the sale of goods, which aligns with international practice and will contribute to the growth of both trade investments and e-commerce," the speaker told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

He also announced that QazPost JSC, the national e-commerce operator, is implementing projects with YTO Express and JD.com in external e-commerce.

"These include the construction of a distribution center in the Almaty region with the capacity to process e-commerce goods, and the launch of a Kazakh-Russian language version of JD.com for the Central Asian and CIS markets," Ansar Orazaliyev stated.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, since 2020, the volume of e-commerce in Kazakhstan has increased sevenfold.