Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro linked to potential blindness risk, FDA warns

According to the FDA, the medications may increase the risk of non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), a rare condition that develops when blood flow to the optic nerve is reduced.

The condition can cause sudden, painless vision loss in one eye, which may be permanent. Other warning signs include blurred vision, blind spots, tunnel vision and changes in color perception.

The FDA reviewed 126 clinical trials involving more than 134,000 patients to assess the potential risk.

Researchers identified 15 probable cases of the eye condition. Ten occurred among patients taking GLP-1 medications, while the remaining five were reported in those receiving a placebo.

The FDA also examined patient records and other studies. Some findings pointed to an increased risk, while others showed no significant difference compared with certain alternative diabetes treatments.

“NAION cases have been reported for all currently marketed GLP-1 RA products,” the FDA stated.

The agency is now requiring manufacturers to add warnings about the potential risk to the prescribing information for all GLP-1 medications, including Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, Zepbound and Saxenda.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agencyreported that semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, may slow certain biological processes associated with aging.