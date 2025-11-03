Ozempic, Mounjaro, and the new era of weight loss: What you need to know about the “miracle shots”

Originally developed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, GLP-1 receptor agonists affect appetite, satiety, and glucose metabolism, helping patients lose weight without surgical intervention. The most widely known of these medications are Ozempic and Wegovy (semaglutide), Saxenda (liraglutide), and Mounjaro (tirzepatide), the latter acting through a dual-hormone mechanism that provides a more pronounced effect.

These drugs slow gastric emptying, reduce appetite, and stabilize blood sugar levels. Their effectiveness has turned GLP-1 injections into more than just a medical breakthrough - they have become a cultural and social phenomenon, symbolizing a new era in the science of weight management.

India: A new center of the pharmaceutical boom

India has become one of the fastest-growing markets for weight loss injections, where “slimming shots” have turned into a nationwide trend. Online pharmacies offer same-day delivery, and demand for GLP-1 drugs is rising rapidly.

Eli Lilly launched Mounjaro in March 2025, and by September, it had already become the second best-selling drug in the country. According to Moneycontrol, Mounjaro recorded sales of ₹80-85 crore (over $9 million) that month.

The monthly course costs between ₹13,000 and ₹16,400 - approximately $150–200 USD, depending on dosage (2.5–5 mg) - significantly cheaper than in the U.S. and Europe, where the same treatment can exceed $1,000 per month.

Global GLP-1 market: Unprecedented growth

GLP-1 drugs are now being used not only for obesity treatment but also in managing diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, sleep apnea, and even in Alzheimer’s research.

According to Grand View Research, the global GLP-1 weight loss drug market was valued at $13.84 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $48.84 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%.

The future of therapy: Generics and pills instead of injections

Patents for semaglutide - the active ingredient in Wegovy and Ozempic - are set to expire in 2026 in India, China, Brazil, and Turkey. This will open the market for generic versions, making treatment far more accessible for millions of patients worldwide.

The next major step is the introduction of oral GLP-1 formulations, currently in clinical trials, which could make obesity treatment easier, safer, and more affordable.

Effectiveness and side effects

According to The New England Journal of Medicine, high doses of semaglutide (2.4 mg) lead to an average 15-20% reduction in body weight from baseline. Participants also showed improvements in blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure levels.

However, the therapy can cause side effects such as nausea, vomiting, and digestive issues. Some patients regain part of their lost weight after stopping treatment.

Safety and regulation

After a comprehensive review, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) found no evidence of a causal link between GLP-1 drug use - including Ozempic and Saxenda - and suicidal thoughts or depression. The agency, however, stated it would continue to monitor potential psychiatric side effects among patients.

At the same time, rising global demand has led to supply shortages, while the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert about counterfeit Ozempic injections circulating on international markets.

Interest in GLP-1 drugs is also growing in Kazakhstan, where endocrinologists emphasize that such medications should be used strictly under medical supervision and only for approved indications.

Earlier, it was reported that semaglutide-based drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy had come under scrutiny after researchers suggested a possible link to a rare eye condition known as nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION).