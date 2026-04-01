Overlooked heat footprint of AI data centers revealed

Researchers analyzing global temperature records found that land surface temperatures tend to rise by about 2°C on average after a large AI data center begins operating. The warming forms what scientists call a “data heat island effect”, similar to the well-known urban heat island seen in large cities.

The study examined satellite temperature data collected between 2004 and 2024 and compared it with the locations of thousands of AI data centers built during that period. By tracking temperature patterns before and after the facilities opened, scientists identified a clear rise in heat around many of them.

Data centers require enormous amounts of electricity to run servers that process information, train artificial intelligence systems, and store digital data. Much of that energy is released as heat while the machines operate, and the buildings must also run powerful cooling systems.

The study estimates that more than 340 million people worldwide live in areas where temperatures may be influenced by nearby data centers.

Scientists say the rapid growth of AI and cloud computing means more large data centers will likely be built in the coming years, which could increase the effect if nothing changes. Many of these facilities also rely heavily on energy produced from fossil fuels, adding to their environmental footprint.

The authors suggest that better cooling technologies, smarter software design, and cleaner energy sources could help reduce the heat released by future data centers.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Chinese scientists uncovered the drivers of divergent climate changes across Asia over the past 130,000 years.