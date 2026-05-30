Over 90% of schools in Kazakhstan provide conditions for inclusive education

She highlighted more than 90% of schools have created conditions for inclusive education.

To reduce the gap between urban and rural schools, a network of new-format schools called Keleshek Mektepteri (Schools of the Future) has been established. Currently, 217 schools are operating, providing 460,000 student seats.

She emphasized 10 new laws have been adopted to strengthen child protection, introducing a zero-tolerance principle toward violence and tougher penalties for crimes against children.

Amendments to legislation introduced administrative responsibility for violations of children’s rights, clarified the functions of regional child protection bodies, and strengthened requirements for guardians and caregivers.

Besides, a unified upbringing program called Adal Azamat is being implemented in all educational institutions.

The system of additional education is expanding to help children develop their talents, creativity, and intellectual potential.

To note, all schools are covered by Safety Lessons and connected to the QR‑111 system.

Psychological support centers operate across all regions.