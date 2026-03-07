Over 8,800 Uzbekistanis safely returned from Middle East

7,988 passengers have returned on 36 flights from Medina and Jeddah, while 838 more have arrived on five flights from Dubai.

According to the Transport Ministry, Uzbekistan Airways is operating HY-334 (Dubai–Tashkent) and HY-338 (Jeddah–Tashkent) flights, Centrum Air is flying C6-318 (Jeddah–Samarkand) and C6-352 (Dubai–Tashkent), while Qanot Sharq is running HH-902 (Dubai–Tashkent) flights.

Citizens of Uzbekistan are being evacuated from countries where airspace remains open to civil aviation. Negotiations are underway with Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

Flights via Saudi Arabia are planned in the coming days to bring more compatriots home.

As written before, Kazakhstan also continues efforts to bring its nationals from the Middle East conflict zone.