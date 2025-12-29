Over 700 Astana residents participate in New Year’s run

The event was the final run of 2025, a well-loved tradition in the city’s mass sports calendar. Despite temperatures plunging to -20°C, over 700 participants joined the run.

"Sports in Astana are not just about achievements and medals, but also about the health of residents, quality of life, and national pride. Running, in particular, is an accessible, year-round sport, and today’s New Year’s event is a perfect example of that. We extend our gratitude to everyone who leads a healthy lifestyle," said Yerzhigit Oserbay, deputy head of the directorate for mass sports events of the Astana akimat.

According to 2025 figures, 42% of the city’s population—over 670,000 people—participate in regular physical activity. This year, 877 mass sports events were held, engaging approximately 1 million residents.

Photo credit: Akimat of Astana

The youngest participants in the run were eight years old, while the oldest was 92.

"Today is my birthday. I am 92 years old, and on this special day I decided to take part in Astana’s New Year’s run. I completed the 5-kilometer distance in 45 minutes. Previously, at the Almaty and Turkistan marathons, I ran 10 kilometers in 1 hour and 40 minutes. In recent years, I began experiencing headaches, so at the age of 88 I started Nordic walking. I advise young people to reduce car trips and walk at least 5 kilometers every day. Doing nothing will only harm your health. Try not only to take up sports, but also to positively influence your surroundings through your actions. Happy New Year to everyone!" said 92-year-old Saliha Zigangerova.

At the end of the event, participants were treated to hot tea and special New Year gifts. A lottery was also held, giving attendees the chance to win household appliances, including televisions and refrigerators.

