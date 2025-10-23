“Entire neighborhoods have been erased, and families search the ruins for water, for shelter,” the UNRWA said on US social media company X.

The agency stressed that its humanitarian mission and lifesaving assistance for Palestinian people continue in Gaza despite the ongoing Israeli blockade and restrictions on UNRWA aid stocks.

According to UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, the agency has medicine, essential supplies, and a sufficient amount of food for the coming three months for the entire Gaza population.

In October 2024, the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, voted in favor of blocking UNRWA operations in the occupied West Bank and Gaza due to the alleged involvement of its staff in attacks by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

But on Wednesday, the International Court of Justice rejected Israel’s claims, saying that “Israel has not substantiated its allegations that a significant part of UNRWA employees are members of Hamas” or were involved in the attacks.

The court also ruled that Israel is obliged under the Geneva Convention to agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by third states and impartial humanitarian groups, including the UNRWA and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to ensure that sufficient aid reaches the Gaza Strip.

Since October 2023, Israel’s genocidal war has killed over 68,000 people and injured more than 170,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

A ceasefire deal took effect on Oct. 10 in Gaza, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump.

As written before, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated US President Donald Trump on his remarkable diplomatic victory — achieving long-awaited peace in the Gaza Strip. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes the US President has fully demonstrated strong political will and a sincere desire to establish peace and harmony between peoples.