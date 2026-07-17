Over 600 personnel deployed to fight Semey Ormany wildfire

The officials assessed the operational situation and reviewed the progress of the on-site firefighting efforts.

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, an operational headquarters has been established at the scene. Arinov received reports from the firefighting commander, assessed the deployment of forces and resources, and assigned additional tasks to form reserve rescue teams and improve operational effectiveness.

The ministry said that more than 600 personnel, over 160 units of ground equipment, and 7 helicopters have been deployed to fight the blaze. Firefighting and containment efforts continue overnight.

Forest protection personnel, emergency responders, specialized equipment, and aircraft from Kazaviyaormankorgau are involved in efforts to contain and extinguish the fire. Work to localize the blaze continues.

The fire was reported on the morning of July 16 in the Kamyshenka Forestry within the Borodulikha branch of the Semey Ormany Nature Reserve. Forest protection personnel, emergency responders, specialized equipment, and aerial patrols from Kazavialesookhrana are working to contain and extinguish the fire. Efforts to localize the blaze continue.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that service members of the Air Defense Forces of Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces were deployed to suppress a major forest fire that broke out on July 16 in the Borodulikha district of the Abai region.