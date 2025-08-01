Over 450,000 tourists visited Dushanbe in H1 2025

456,835 tourists or 60% - visited Dushanbe and used the city’s tourism services. Over 96,500 guests arrived in Dushanbe via the international airport and railways, an increase of 28,600 compared to 2024.

According to the Tourism Development Strategy of the Republic of Tajikistan until 2030, Dushanbe boasts rich tourism resources and a well-developed infrastructure supporting the sector’s growth.

The rise in tourist numbers reflects the high quality of tourism services in Dushanbe in recent years, with special attention given to this area.

Currently, the city has over 2,500 tourism and service facilities catering daily to both domestic and international visitors. The urban transport system has also been improved with modern stops and cashless payment options via payment cards on public transport.