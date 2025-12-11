Over 40,000 work-related cancer cases reported across EU in past decade

The figures show that 3,500 cases were acknowledged in 2023, an increase of 191 compared to 2022. Occupational cancers are typically linked to long-term exposure to carcinogenic substances in the workplace, with many cases appearing decades after initial exposure.

Data show annual cases in 2020 (3,094), 2021 (3,258), and 2022 (3,309) were below the 2013–2019 average of 3,909 per year.

Analysts suggest the decline may reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on working environments and healthcare services.

16,499 lung cancer, 16,469 mesothelioma (linked to asbestos exposure) and 2,696 bladder cancer cases were recorded. Together, lung cancer and mesothelioma accounted for more than 80% of all occupational cancers reported.

Health experts stress that the data underscores the long-term risks of hazardous working conditions and highlight the urgent need for strict occupational safety measures to protect workers from carcinogenic exposures.

To note, Indian scientists apply AI for personalised cancer treatment.