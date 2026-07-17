Over 3.5mn people cross Kyrgyz border in June

According to the agency, the growing number of travelers has significantly increased traffic at border crossing checkpoints.

More than 3 million people crossed Kyrgyzstan’s borders in April 2026, while the figure exceeded 3.5 million in June, marking an almost 18% increase in passenger traffic. The number of foreign visitors also rose from 1.58 million to 1.83 million over the same period.

To ensure the smooth movement of people and vehicles, the Border Service is constantly monitoring the situation and is taking additional measures to manage the seasonal surge in traffic.

As of July 17, all border checkpoints are operating normally, with no passenger congestion recorded on the Kyrgyz side. The agency added that freight traffic on certain routes has not affected border crossing operations.

Furthermore, the "Digital Border" mobile app was launched on July 15, enabling users to track queues in real time and plan their border crossings in advance. Information stands have also been installed at border checkpoints to assist citizens and visitors.