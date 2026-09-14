Over 31,000 evacuated as heavy rain lashes south China's Hainan

As of 7:50 p.m. Sunday, 31,564 people had been relocated, though no major disasters were reported, according to the provincial committee for disaster prevention, mitigation and relief.

From 8 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday, rainfall exceeded 300 millimeters in 24 townships across six cities and counties, including Wanning, Lingshui and Qionghai. Changfeng Township in Wanning recorded the highest rainfall of 452.1 millimeters. More rain is forecast through Monday.

Hainan raised its flood-control emergency response to Level II at 11 a.m. Sunday. By 7 p.m., Wanning had activated a Level I emergency response -- the highest level in China's four-tier emergency response system -- while Qionghai, Qiongzhong, Wuzhishan, Baoting and Lingshui were under Level II responses.

The six cities and counties have also ordered school closures, and eight cities and counties have closed some tourist attractions. Authorities have also imposed traffic controls on affected roads.

Fire and rescue teams have been pre-positioned in key areas, with additional personnel and drainage equipment deployed to Wanning, Qionghai and Lingshui. Power and telecommunications authorities have also prepared emergency repair equipment and supplies.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration jointly issued a blue alert for flash floods in parts of southeastern Hainan, while authorities issued a yellow alert for geological disaster risks in some areas.

Local authorities said they are closely monitoring rainfall and water conditions, managing reservoir operations and working to prevent flooding, urban waterlogging, geological disasters, and road and bridge submersion.

Earlier, Qazinform reported mudslides and landslides killed 16 in eastern China.