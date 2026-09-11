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    Over 30% of unmarried Japanese people do not want children - survey

    20:56, 11 September 2026

    Japan’s latest government survey highlights a striking shift in attitudes toward parenthood among young adults. More than 30% of unmarried people aged 18 to 34 now say they do not wish to have children - the highest level since records began in 2002, Kyodo reported.

    Japan
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research found that the average number of children desired has dropped to just 1.30 for men and 1.36 for women, both record lows.

    Among unmarried men, 33% reported no desire for children, up 9.8 percentage points from the previous survey in 2021. For women, the figure rose to 32.4%, an increase of 8.8 points.  In the previous survey, the average number of children desired was 1.56 for both men and women.

    Officials suggest that diversified lifestyles, shifting values, and financial concerns are major factors behind this trend.

    The survey also found that 24.0% of unmarried men and 21.5% of unmarried women said they do not intend to ever marry.

    Japan continues to grapple with a falling birthrate despite government efforts to reverse the trend. The number of births has fallen sharply from 2.09 million in 1973, at the height of the country's second baby boom.

    Japan World News Demography Society Statistics Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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