Over 2M acres burned across Europe in 2025

Ongoing wildfires fueled by the heat wave across Europe have pushed the total burned area in 2025 to over one million hectares, accounting for the highest amount in any year since EFFIS' official records began in 2006.

According to the data, August accounts for the largest share of the increase, as Spain and Portugal have been battling with multiple fires.

EFFIS also shows that the area burned in Spain sharply increased starting in August, reaching around 400,000 hectares (approximately 988,400 acres).

Similarly, the total area burned in Portugal this year stands at approximately 270,000 hectares (about 667,700 acres), with the August heatwave fueling the steep increase.

The continent’s total carbon dioxide emissions have also risen to 38 million tons, in parallel with the wildfire period.

It was reported previously that wildfires also spread across 5 Arab countries, causing heavy losses.