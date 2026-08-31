Over 283,000 surveillance cameras installed in Kazakhstan's schools

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has stressed the importance of raising a law-abiding generation, noting that young people who respect the law and the Constitution can contribute to building a prosperous society and securing their own well-being.

Preventing juvenile offenses remains a key priority for law enforcement, with a focus on legal education, early identification of potential problems, and individual support for children and families. As part of these efforts, 2026 has been declared the Year of Children's Safety within the Ministry of Internal Affairs, with measures aimed at creating a safer environment for children at schools, on the streets, in public places and online.

As part of preparations for the new academic year, the Ministry has stepped up security measures across educational facilities. Kazakhstan's 7,656 general education schools are currently equipped with more than 283,000 surveillance cameras, while 7,159 schools are connected to police operational control centers or duty units, enabling authorities to quickly detect and respond to potential threats.

The Ministry has also stepped up efforts to ensure children's safety on their way to and from school. Ahead of the new academic year, 9,417 inspections of road infrastructure near educational facilities were carried out, resulting in 4,070 orders to address identified shortcomings. So far, authorities have received confirmation that 3,440 of these issues have been resolved.

In addition, 11 administrative protocols were issued under Article 462 of Kazakhstan's Code of Administrative Offenses for failure to properly comply with the lawful requirements of state supervisory authorities.

Safety infrastructure around educational facilities has also been improved, with 258 pedestrian crossings, 1,429 speed bumps, 4,854 road signs, more than 10 kilometers of barriers and 1,897 lighting facilities installed or upgraded to make children's journeys to and from school safer.

The Ministry stressed that ensuring children's safety requires joint efforts from police, parents, teachers, government agencies and society as a whole to create a secure environment where children can study, develop and build their future.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Meta had agreed to pay up to $18 billion and introduce new limits on teenage use of Facebook and Instagram under settlements with most U.S. states.