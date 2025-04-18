Over 250 companies participate in Mongolia Mining 2025 international mining expo

Organized for the 14th year, the Mongolia Mining Expo is being held under the theme “Advanced Technology – Strong Mining,” featuring mining equipment manufacturers, raw material suppliers, exploration and extraction companies, as well as banks and financial institutions investing in mining projects. Exhibitors are showcasing globally recognized brands such as Sany, Tonly, and Hyundai, presenting equipment including excavators, wheel loaders, dump trucks, and drilling machines.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

Alongside the exhibition, a series of conferences and seminars are being held, where engineers, geologists, and specialists in drilling and blasting are sharing their professional knowledge and expertise. The event serves as a platform for both domestic and international participants to engage in networking, formalize agreements, and establish new business partnerships.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

The “Mongolia Mining 2025” International Mining Expo will continue until April 19, 2025, at the Buyant-Ukhaa Sports Complex in Khan-Uul district, Ulaanbaatar City.