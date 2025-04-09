Over 2.5 bln tenge allocated for rural water supply in Turkistan region

It will provide 66 villages with a population of over 260,000 with access to water supply. The total cost of the project is nearly 6.5 billion tenge. 20.8 km out of 34.3 km of networks were already built.

As of now, 99.4% in urban settlements of Kazakhstan have access to water services, and 97.8% in rural settlements.

Notably, the special state fund allocated funds for the development of projects in healthcare, education, sports, and renovation of utilities and waterworks.

Noteworthy, 37 settlements in Zhambyl region will be provided with a centralized water supply system.