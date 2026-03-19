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    Over 20 flights delayed at Astana airport

    16:29, 19 March 2026

    More than 20 arrival and departure flights are currently delayed at Astana International Airport, with late aircraft arrivals cited as the main reason, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Over 20 flights delayed at Astana airport
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Qazinform News Agency

    According to the airport’s press service, 14 arrival flights and nine departures are delayed.

    The airport also noted that weather conditions are not impacting operations, with no delays recorded due to weather.

    Passengers are advised to check flight statuses via airline call centers as well as the airport’s online board: www.nn-airport.kz

    Earlier, it was reported airlines extend Middle East flight suspensions as regional tensions continue to disrupt air travel. 

    Flights Airports Air communication Astana Passenger transportation
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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