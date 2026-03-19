Over 20 flights delayed at Astana airport
16:29, 19 March 2026
More than 20 arrival and departure flights are currently delayed at Astana International Airport, with late aircraft arrivals cited as the main reason, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the airport’s press service, 14 arrival flights and nine departures are delayed.
The airport also noted that weather conditions are not impacting operations, with no delays recorded due to weather.
Passengers are advised to check flight statuses via airline call centers as well as the airport’s online board: www.nn-airport.kz
Earlier, it was reported airlines extend Middle East flight suspensions as regional tensions continue to disrupt air travel.