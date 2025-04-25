Kazakhstan among Top-5 suppliers of crude oil to Czech Republic

Vice Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan Olzhas Saparbekov, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic Martin Frelich, and Kazakh Ambassador to the Czech Republic Bakyt Dyussenbayev addressed the session participants with a speech of welcome.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Olzhas Saparbekov noted active bilateral interaction, highlighting growth of commodity turnover and investment activity. According to him, today Kazakhstan ranks among Top-5 suppliers of oil to Czechia, having exported more than one million tons of crude oil in 2024. Over 150 Czech companies including Skoda Auto, Omnipol and Home Credit Bank are successfully operating in Kazakhstan. Machine building, oil and gas, transport, IT, pharmaceutics, hydrogen and nano-technologies remain the sectors of special interest.

Photo credit: gov.kz

In turn, the Czech side emphasized the importance of private sector in development of cooperation.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Azamat Panbayev, Chairman of the Industry Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction, pointed out progress in industrial cooperation, including in critical minerals.

The session also focused on the prospects for cooperation in the field of trade, investment, energy, defense, agriculture and logistics.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Those participating in the event were the representatives of the two countries’ sectoral ministries.

The session reaffirmed the two sides’ mutual interest in deepening partnership and determined new areas for the development of the Kazakh-Czech relations.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan plans to supply natural uranium concentrates to the Czech Republic.