Over 1.2 tons of illegal fireworks seized in Milan ahead of New Year

Authorities said the crackdown aims to curb the illegal trade in non-compliant and dangerous explosive products. Inspections across the province uncovered multiple irregularities.

Fireworks were stored in unsafe conditions, mixed with other goods, or piled in damaged containers without fire safety measures.

Explosive materials exceeding legal limits for free sale were offered without proper authorization.

The Guardia di Finanza emphasized that these operations are designed to protect public safety during the New Year celebrations, when demand for fireworks typically surges.

