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    Over 1,000 pigs killed by fire in Russia's Trans-Baikal Region

    09:51, 13 August 2026

    More than 1,000 pigs have died in a fire at a pig-breeding farm in the Trans-Baikal Region, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry’s regional directorate, TASS reported.

    Over 1,000 pigs killed by fire in Trans-Baikal Region
    Photo credit: Pexels

    "Overnight to August 13, a fire broke out at a pig-breeding farm in the settlement of Makkaveyevo in the Chita municipal district. The fire engulfed as area of 800 square meters in three buildings. <…> According to the latest reports, around 1,200 pigs died and 300 were rescued by the farm’s personnel," it said.

    According to preliminary data, the fire was caused by a short circuit. An investigation is underway.

    Earlier, it was reported that British Columbia declared a provincial state of emergency after the fast-moving Bald Range wildfire drove more than 20,000 residents from their homes in the Okanagan region of western Canada.

    Incidents Animals Fires Russia World News CIS
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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