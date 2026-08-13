Over 1,000 pigs killed by fire in Russia's Trans-Baikal Region

"Overnight to August 13, a fire broke out at a pig-breeding farm in the settlement of Makkaveyevo in the Chita municipal district. The fire engulfed as area of 800 square meters in three buildings. <…> According to the latest reports, around 1,200 pigs died and 300 were rescued by the farm’s personnel," it said.

According to preliminary data, the fire was caused by a short circuit. An investigation is underway.

Earlier, it was reported that British Columbia declared a provincial state of emergency after the fast-moving Bald Range wildfire drove more than 20,000 residents from their homes in the Okanagan region of western Canada.