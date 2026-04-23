Over 1,000 people urged to evacuate as wildfires rage in northeastern Japan

The first fire broke out in the Kozuchi district of Otsuchi at around 1:50 p.m., spreading to multiple buildings and nearby woodland. About 10 kilometers away, another fire ignited in the afternoon in a mountainous area of the Kirikiri district, according to police and other sources.

The town advised a total of 1,077 people from 566 households living near the second fire to evacuate. There have been no reports of casualties due to the fires.

The local weather observatory had warned of dry air and strong winds in Otsuchi.

"I'm surprised that fires broke out in two locations," said a 61-year-old woman who evacuated with her family members to a gymnasium, adding she is worried about the condition of her home.

As written before, Chile wildfire death toll rose to 18 this January.