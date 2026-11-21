Over 1,000 in Fukushima Pref. village isolated due to heavy snow
19:18, 21 November 2026
More than 1,000 people became isolated in a village in Fukushima Prefecture after some roads in the area were blocked by fallen trees due to heavy snow, local authorities said Saturday, Kyodo reports.
The people include roughly 900 residents and another 500 people staying at hotels and other accommodations in and around the Urabandai area of the village of Kitashiobara, they said. The mountainous area is known as a sightseeing spot.
Trees that have fallen on power lines are obstructing recovery work, and the power outage has affected some 700 households. No injuries have been reported so far, they said.