Over 1,000 heat-related deaths reported in Austria this summer

The Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) reported today heat-related deaths surpassed 1,000 for the first time between June and September 2026, amid exceptional heatwaves across Austria that broke previous temperature records.

The record number of heat-related deaths coincided with Austria's hottest summer since records began. More than 100 weather stations operated by GeoSphere Austria recorded new temperature highs, according to meteorological data. Temperatures reached 41°C in the capital, Vienna, surpassing the previous national record of 40.5°C set in 2013.

Earlier it was reported, over 50,000 people died as a result of scorching heatwaves that gripped Europe this summer.