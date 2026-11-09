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    Over 1,000 heat-related deaths reported in Austria this summer

    16:11, 9 November 2026

    Austria registered an unprecedented number of heat-related deaths in summer 2025, with an estimated 1,008 fatalities, the highest figure since the country began monitoring heat-related mortality in 2017, Qazinform News Agency cites WAM.

    1,008 heat-related deaths reported in Austria this summer
    Photo credit: WAM

    The Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) reported today heat-related deaths surpassed 1,000 for the first time between June and September 2026, amid exceptional heatwaves across Austria that broke previous temperature records.

    The record number of heat-related deaths coincided with Austria's hottest summer since records began. More than 100 weather stations operated by GeoSphere Austria recorded new temperature highs, according to meteorological data. Temperatures reached 41°C in the capital, Vienna, surpassing the previous national record of 40.5°C set in 2013.

    Earlier it was reported, over 50,000 people died as a result of scorching heatwaves that gripped Europe this summer.

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    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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