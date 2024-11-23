OTS-URTA platform launched to enhance regional transport cooperation

Hosted by the International Transporters Association of Türkiye (UND), the event gathered Heads and representatives from road transport associations across the Turkic region, IRU and other stakeholders.

In his opening address, OTS Secretary General H.E. Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev underscored the importance of the new platform, stating that during the recent OTS Bishkek Summit, the Heads of State welcomed the establishment of this new platform and instructed the authorities of the Member States to actively support the activities of OTS-URTA.

The OTS-URTA is designed to tackle challenges in the road transport sector, encourage constructive dialogue, and propose actionable solutions while fostering stronger connections along major transport corridors, including the Middle Corridor. The platform will advocate for the interests of road transport carriers, facilitate public-private partnerships, and play an active role in the OTS’s transport mechanisms, such as Ministerial Meetings and Transport Coordination Committee.

The event also noted the appointments within the OTS-URTA leadership, with the International Transporters Association of Türkiye (UND) assuming the inaugural Chairmanship and the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) taking on the role of Deputy Chairman for a two-year term.