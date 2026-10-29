OTS foreign ministers approve final draft documents ahead of 13th summit

During the ministerial meeting, an exchange of views took place on the further development of cooperation within the Organization, and current issues on the international and regional agenda were discussed.

In his remarks, the head of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy department particularly emphasized the importance of further strengthening the unity and solidarity of the Turkic states, deepening political dialogue, and expanding trade, economic and transport-logistics ties across the OTS space.

Special attention was given to the outcomes of the informal OTS Summit held on 15 May this year in Turkistan on the theme "Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development."

The Kazakh minister noted that the meeting gave a new impetus to the Organization’s digital agenda and laid the groundwork for deepening cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence, innovation and advanced technologies.

At the conclusion of the event, the ministers adopted a number of documents aimed at developing and expanding the work of Turkic organizations, and also reviewed and approved the draft final documents of the 13th OTS Summit.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Turkic nations formalized the new audit body TURKSAI in Antalya.