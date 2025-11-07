OTS and CIMMYT sign MoU to strengthen agricultural innovation and cooperation across Turkic countries

The MoU was signed by Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliyev and Dr. Bram Govaerts, Director General of CIMMYT, in the presence of the Heads of Diplomatic Missions of the OTS Member States accredited in Mexico — Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Kazakhstan.

In his remarks, Secretary General Omuraliyev emphasized that the MoU aims to establish a long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation between the OTS and CIMMYT in the fields of joint research, capacity building, technology transfer, and policy advisory support. He underlined that the collaboration will contribute to strengthening climate-resilient agriculture, improving seed systems, enhancing food security, and expanding scientific exchange across the Turkic region.

Director General Dr. Bram Govaerts underlined that the signing of the MoU marks the beginning of a new phase in the cooperation between the two institutions and reflects the shared vision of CIMMYT and the OTS to advance agricultural innovation and strengthen cooperation at both regional and global levels.

During the visit, Secretary General Omuraliyev toured CIMMYT’s world-class research facilities, including the Wellhausen & Anderson Genetic Resources Center, the Maize Quality and Nutrition Laboratory, and the Bioscience Complex, where he was briefed on ongoing work in crop resilience, biodiversity conservation, and advanced maize and wheat improvement technologies.

The collaboration aligns CIMMYT’s 2030 Strategy with the Turkic World Vision 2040, laying a strong foundation for advancing sustainable agriculture and innovation-driven development across the Turkic States.

This MoU represents an important milestone in expanding the OTS’ partnerships with leading international research institutions and in promoting cross-regional scientific and technological cooperation between the Turkic States and Mexico, particularly in the field of sustainable agricultural development.

