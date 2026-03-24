OSCE SecGen set to visit Kyrgyzstan

During his stay, Sinirlioglu is scheduled to meet with senior Kyrgyz officials, including Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev, to discuss the current state and future prospects of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the OSCE across political-military, economic-environmental, and humanitarian dimensions.

The talks are also expected to cover regional developments, including Central Asian integration initiatives, contemporary security challenges, and potential areas for further collaboration within the OSCE framework.

Kyrgyzstan has been an OSCE participating state since 1992 and hosts the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, which supports practical cooperation in areas like border management, countering transnational threats, good governance, anti-corruption, small arms control, and implementation of UNSCR 1540 (non-proliferation). Recent OSCE engagement with Kyrgyzstan includes election observations (e.g., the November 2025 parliamentary elections), support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through 2030 programs, and border security training.