OSCE Observation Mission head to visit Bishkek ahead of Kyrgyz parliamentary elections

Claude Haagen, member of the Luxembourg Parliament, who has been nominated by OSCE PA President Pere Joan Pons and appointed by the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to serve as Special Co-ordinator and leader of the short-term OSCE observer mission, will meet with a wide range of interlocutors to learn more about the overall pre-electoral environment.

The visit aims to offer insights into the pre-electoral context and preparations for the upcoming elections. Over two days, Haagen will meet with representatives of state authorities, the election administration, political parties and candidates, civil society and the media. He will also meet with the OSCE PA’s election observation partners from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), who are already deployed on the ground.

Haagen has extensive experience in international parliamentary diplomacy and has taken part in numerous OSCE PA activities promoting democratic governance and election observation.

His upcoming visit builds on the Assembly’s longstanding engagement in Kyrgyzstan, where it has observed eleven previous elections since 2000. This continued involvement reflects the Assembly’s commitment to supporting democratic processes and institutions across the OSCE region.