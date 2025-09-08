EN
    OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Special Envoy Hakala to visit Kyrgyzstan

    09:36, 8 September 2025

    The Chairperson-in-Office’s Special Envoy, Terhi Hakala, will visit Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan from 8 to 16 September to meet with high-level government officials and civil society. The aim of the visit is to further strengthen the OSCE’s partnerships in the region, Kabar reports. 

    Photo credit: Kabar

    Throughout the visit, Special Envoy Hakala will also engage with OSCE field operations staff, civil society representatives, and OSCE beneficiaries, as well as the OSCE’s two flagship projects in the region, the OSCE Academy in Bishkek and the Border Management Staff College in Dushanbe.

    As written before, Tokayev held a meeting with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Elina Valtonen.

