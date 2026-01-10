Oscar-eligible film list released for 98th Academy Awards

According to the Academy, a total of 317 films are eligible across all award categories, with 201 feature films submitted for consideration this year. The list outlines the titles that meet eligibility requirements ahead of the nomination process.

“Twenty-four categories will be awarded at the 98th Oscars. Each category has five nominees, except for Best Picture, which has 10. Best Picture nominations are determined by eligible members from all 19 Academy branches,” the Academy said.

Voting for nominations will run from January 12 to January 16, 2026, with the official list of nominees set to be announced on January 22. The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 15, with comedian Conan O’Brien returning as host.

The full list of films eligible for Best Picture is available here.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency published the shortlists across 12 categories for the upcoming 98th Academy Awards.