Oraza Ait celebrated in Kazakh capital

This year, the Ait Namaz began at 08:00 am. in Mangistau, West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions, at 07:30 am. in Kyzylorda, Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan and at 07:00 am in the rest of Kazakhstan. Hundreds of people headed to the Astana mosques starting from 06:00 am.

Photo credit: Solton Zhekssenbekov/ Kazinform

Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly conducted the Eid prayer at the Republican Main Mosque of Astana. He congratulated all Kazakhstanis on Oraza Ait, highlighting life after the Ramadan and stressed the need to continue the good deeds and habits acquired during the holy month of Ramadan.

Following the prayer, those gathered took part in the national sports competitions, such as Arqan tartys, Qol Kuresi, Asyq Atu.

