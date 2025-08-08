OpenAI rolls out GPT-5 with unified system and personalization options

A unified model by default

GPT-5 is now the default model for all logged-in users on the web, mobile, and desktop apps. OpenAI notes that the new system combines the strengths of previous models and delivers faster, more intelligent responses while automatically selecting the best mode for each task. There is no need to switch models manually.

Users on paid plans can choose between the standard GPT-5 and GPT-5 Thinking, which takes more time but is better suited for complex queries. Pro and Team subscribers also get access to GPT-5 Thinking Pro, designed for maximum accuracy.

Source: chatgpt.com

Retiring older models

With the launch of GPT-5, OpenAI is phasing out several previous models, including GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, GPT-4.5, and experimental versions o3 and o4. Existing chats created with these models will automatically switch to the closest GPT-5 equivalent. For instance, conversations with o3-Pro will now open using GPT-5-Pro.

It is worth noting that Voice mode still runs on GPT-4o and will not be upgraded to GPT-5 for now.

New personalities and customization features

Users can now personalize their AI experience by choosing a communication style in the Customize ChatGPT settings. In addition to the default neutral tone, four new personalities are available:

· Cynic delivers help with sarcasm and bluntness

· Robot offers dry, precise answers

· Listener is calm, reflective, and supportive

· Nerd is curious and eager to explain things

These styles apply only to text. Voice mode continues to use the standard behavior.

A new option also allows users to select an accent color for interface elements such as conversation bubbles, the Voice button and highlighted text. This feature is available on both mobile and web.

Voice mode updates

The updated Voice mode is now more adaptive. It can adjust how it speaks, including tone, pace, and response length, based on user instructions. Voice support has also been extended to work with custom GPTs.

Plus users now have nearly unlimited access to Voice, while Free users receive several hours of usage per day. Standard Voice Mode will be retired in 30 days.

