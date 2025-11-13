OpenAI releases GPT-5.1: Smarter, more conversational ChatGPT

According to OpenAI, the new models will begin reaching users “starting today,” first for paid tiers, eventually expanding to all users.

What’s new

The update introduces two distinct model variants:

· GPT-5.1 Instant is described as the most-used model in ChatGPT’s stable, now “warmer, more intelligent, and better at following your instructions.”

· GPT-5.1 Thinking offers more advanced reasoning capabilities: it’s faster on simple tasks, more persistent on complex ones, and clearer in its responses.

From a user-experience perspective, the improvements mean less “machine-tone” in responses and more flexibility in how ChatGPT “sounds”.

For developers, improved reasoning models could enhance applications that require deeper analytical or conversational capabilities.

If you’re a paid user (Pro, Plus, Go, Business), you’re among the first to gain access. Free or logged-out users will receive the upgrade subsequently.

Legacy GPT-5 models will remain available as alternatives for about three months to give users time to compare and adapt.

Customisation & Tone controls

New personality settings. Photo credit: OpenAI

OpenAI introduced updated “personality” presets — Default, Friendly, Efficient, Professional, Candid, Quirky — and is starting to roll out finer-grained controls over warmth, conciseness, use of emojis, and other traits.

Unlike before, changes in personalization settings will apply immediately across all ongoing chats, not just new ones. This means users can adjust how ChatGPT responds mid-conversation and experience a consistent tone.

