OpenAI announces plans for first physical AI device

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, OpenAI Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane said this year is the “most likely” time for the device to be revealed, with additional details expected later. He later added that the company is focusing on the “latter part of 2026,” though no exact launch date has been announced.

The project is being developed in partnership with former Apple chief design officer Jony Ive, known for his role in creating several Apple products. Though Lehane or OpenAI has not yet announced the device’s name or technical specifications, industry reports suggest it may differ from traditional gadgets, potentially taking the form of a compact ChatGPT-powered device.

