OPEC+ to suspend oil output increase

The decision followed a virtual meeting of member countries, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman, to review global market conditions and the economic outlook.

The eight OPEC+ countries have been raising oil output month by month since April this year.

The statement said the countries will adopt a cautious approach and maintain full flexibility to adjust their outputs as needed.

The countries are scheduled to meet again on Jan. 4, 2026 to make further decisions, according to the organization.

Previously, it was reported the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, decided to raise oil output by 137,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December.