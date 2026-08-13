OPEC cuts 2026 oil demand growth

The reason for the downgrade is weaker demand expected in China, India, and Other Asia, with sharper declines in Asia Pacific.

The report revised its forecast for 2027. Demand growth is projected at 2.2 million bpd, up from 1.9 million bpd.

Stronger demand is expected across Asia-related markets and Europe in 2027.

The downgrade for 2026 reflects slowing economic activity and regional consumption shifts in Asia.

It was earlier reported, OPEC+ to raise oil production cap by 188,000 bpd in August.