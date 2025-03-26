Only 20% of Kazakhstan’s landfills conform to ecological and sanitary norms, PM

At today’s Government meeting, the Prime Minister asked the Ecology Minister about the current state of the country’s solid waste landfills. He stressed only 20% of Kazakhstan’s landfills conform to ecological and sanitary norms.

As stated there, at the close of 2023, the Kazakh Government approved the roadmap for the construction of 100 new domestic solid garbage dumps. As of today, seven landfills have been built and commissioned in the regions, and design specifications and estimates for the construction of 23 have been drafted.

The Prime Minister said the Ministry fails to coordinate the work with local executive bodies efficiently, impeding the progress. He charged the Ministry to manage the work with akimats.