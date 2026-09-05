One dead, 11 missing after mudslide in E China

The mudslide occurred at around 4:00 am following several days of torrential rain brought by Typhoon Saudel, according to local disaster management authorities.

Rescuers have so far pulled three people from the affected area. Two are in stable condition, while the third was confirmed dead. Search and rescue operations are continuing, alongside efforts to evacuate residents from areas at risk and prevent further disasters.

The severe weather has affected around 161,500 people across Jiangxi Province, prompting provincial authorities to activate a Level III emergency response for disaster relief at noon on Saturday.

China’s Ministry of Natural Resources also upgraded its geological disaster emergency response for Jiangxi from Level IV to Level III and sent a team to the affected area to support rescue operations.

At the national level, the China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management activated a Level IV emergency response. Specialist teams equipped with monitoring technology, including slope radar, were also deployed to assist at the site.

Local fire and rescue services have mobilized 224 personnel and 41 vehicles, while drones are being used for communications, reconnaissance, and search operations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 599,300 residents had been evacuated from high-risk offshore and onshore areas in eastern China’s Fujian Province following days of persistent torrential rain.