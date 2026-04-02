On the horizon: Kazakhstan advances toward strategic lithium extraction

According to him, active geological exploration is currently underway in Kazakhstan. To date, four promising sites have been identified in the East Kazakhstan region, including the Bakennoye and Maralushenskoye deposits.

The projects are under development through partnerships between Kazakh companies, the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources (KIGAM), and the German firm HMS Bergbau AG.

"The deposits have not yet been fully explored, but there are promising indications and strong potential to expand our resource base. It is exactly what our companies are working on at the moment," said Iran Sharkhan.

He noted that the timeframe for the start of mining will depend on the pace of geological exploration.

"In our case, we are planning for the medium term, typically five to six years: from geological work to yielding tangible results. It is a usual period. However, if confirmations are secured this year, extraction could potentially begin as early as next year," the Deputy Minister outlined.

The development of these deposits may involve establishing joint ventures with national companies, including Tau-Ken Samruk, and foreign investors.



Sharkhan added that beyond the East Kazakhstan region, significant lithium potential has also been identified in the Aral Sea basin area, where further geological exploration is planned.

Recall that the interest in East Kazakhstan’s lithium potential first gained widespread attention in 2024 following research by KIGAM. As a critical component in batteries for electric vehicles, smartphones, laptops, and other high-tech devices, lithium is seeing a surge in global importance. According to the International Energy Agency, global demand for lithium batteries is projected to quadruple by 2030.

Earlier today, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan revealed data on mineral resource reserves.