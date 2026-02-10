Ombudsman: New draft Constitution answers public demand for justice

He announced this on Tuesday during the 11th session of the Constitutional Commission in Astana.

"Altogether, the draft of the new Constitution shapes a more resilient and comprehensible system of guarantees for protecting citizens' rights and freedoms. It consistently enhances legal certainty, expands judicial protection mechanisms, and enshrines a human-centric approach as a fundamental principle of public administration," Artur Lastayev noted.

According to him, the draft addresses the real-life situations facing the nation. It is designed to prevent arbitrary decisions that could infringe upon basic human rights.

"In this capacity, the draft meets the public's demand for justice, security, and respect for human rights," the Ombudsman emphasized.

Taking into account comprehensive work and extensive debate, Lastayev added that the draft can be put to a national referendum and supported as a modern document that reflects citizens' interests and aligns with contemporary realities.

