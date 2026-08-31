Oman's electricity production up 8.5%

Data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed that Muscat Governorate recorded the highest growth rate in total electricity production at 197.4 percent, followed by Al Dakhiliyah Governorate at 41.8 percent, Dhofar Governorate at 5.4 percent, Al Wusta Governorate at 8 percent, and the Governorates of North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, and Al Dhahirah by 5.6 percent.

Conversely, total water production in Oman through the end of July declined by 3.2 percent, dropping to 287,484.3 thousand cubic meters compared to 296,874.8 thousand cubic meters during the corresponding period of the previous year.

Earlier, it was reported Turkmenistan takes measures to expand power generation capacity.