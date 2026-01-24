Olympic hopeful Mikhail Shaidorov in Top-5 at Four Continents Championships in Beijing

Shaidorov, future participant of the 2026 Winter Olympics, took fourth place after the men's short program. He performed to Hans Zimmer’s Dune soundtrack, a program he also showcased last season.

During his routine, Shaidorov made a mistake on the triple axel, falling out of the circle and touching the ice with his hand, which cost him about three points.

He ultimately scored 90.55 points from the judges. The top three positions were claimed by Japanese skaters - Kao Miura - 98.59 points, Kazuki Tomono - 97.19 points, and Sota Yamamoto - 94.68 points.

Other Kazakh skaters after the short program ranked as follows: Dias Zhirenbayev finished 18th with 63.9 points, and Oleg Melnikov took 20th with 58.96 points.