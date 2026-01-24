EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Olympic hopeful Mikhail Shaidorov in Top-5 at Four Continents Championships in Beijing

    14:54, 24 January 2026

    Three Kazakh figure skaters competed today in the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships ongoing in Beijing, China, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Olympic hopeful Mikhail Shaidorov competes at Four Continents Championship in Beijing
    Photo credit: National Olympic Commitee of Kazakhstan

    Shaidorov, future participant of the 2026 Winter Olympics, took fourth place after the men's short program. He performed to Hans Zimmer’s Dune soundtrack, a program he also showcased last season.

    During his routine, Shaidorov made a mistake on the triple axel, falling out of the circle and touching the ice with his hand, which cost him about three points.

    He ultimately scored 90.55 points from the judges. The top three positions were claimed by Japanese skaters - Kao Miura - 98.59 points, Kazuki Tomono - 97.19 points, and Sota Yamamoto - 94.68 points.

    Other Kazakh skaters after the short program ranked as follows: Dias Zhirenbayev finished 18th with 63.9 points, and Oleg Melnikov took 20th with 58.96 points.

     

    Figure skating Sport Kazakhstan Society China
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All